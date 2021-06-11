Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 3,024 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cypress Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,958,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 51,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 579.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,387 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,608,507. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.