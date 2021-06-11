CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) PT Raised to $85.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CONE. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.45.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $82.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco increased its position in CyrusOne by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 4.9% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 42.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.