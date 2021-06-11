CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) PT Raised to $85.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.47% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on CONE. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.45.
Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $82.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77.
In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco increased its position in CyrusOne by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 4.9% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 42.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.
About CyrusOne
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.
