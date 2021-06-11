Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Neutral”

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DKILY. Citigroup downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Daikin Industries,Ltd. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

DKILY traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,645. The firm has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.87. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.03.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

