Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Short Interest Update

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the May 13th total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DFIHY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74. Dairy Farm International has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $24.73.

Dairy Farm International Company Profile

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons, MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

