Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Short Interest Update

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the May 13th total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
DFIHY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74. Dairy Farm International has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $24.73.
Dairy Farm International Company Profile
See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?
Receive News & Ratings for Dairy Farm International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dairy Farm International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.