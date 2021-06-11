Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $25.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

DAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.41. Dana has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.58.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dana will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,209,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dana by 916.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,378,000 after buying an additional 77,087 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 16.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after buying an additional 78,554 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 23.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dana during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

