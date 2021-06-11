Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Lifted by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 2.6% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.19. 67,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,610. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.51 and a fifty-two week high of $261.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

