Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Danske Bank A/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded Danske Bank A/S to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Danske Bank A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNKEY opened at $9.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Danske Bank A/S has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.62.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 19.64%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

