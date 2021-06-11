DAO Maker (DAO) Price Reaches $2.61 on Top Exchanges

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. DAO Maker has a market cap of $91.78 million and $3.89 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $2.61 or 0.00006989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00056468 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00158227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.05 or 0.00193054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.56 or 0.01121478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,265.22 or 0.99846250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 306,481,533 coins and its circulating supply is 35,186,053 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.