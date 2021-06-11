Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.62 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $4.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on DRI. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.84.

Shares of DRI opened at $136.90 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $149.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.65. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,224,000 after acquiring an additional 68,258 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $2,144,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,591,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

