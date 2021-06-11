Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $170.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Truist from $158.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.18% from the stock’s previous close.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.84.

Shares of DRI opened at $136.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of -73.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $68.68 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,036,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

