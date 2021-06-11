Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) VP Sells $199,395.00 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $44.08 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.90.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 102.01% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. The business had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLAY. William Blair upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

