Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) VP Sells $199,395.00 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $44.08 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.90.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 102.01% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. The business had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
