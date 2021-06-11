Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 102.01% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:PLAY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $44.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,235. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $51.73. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 5,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $243,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,632.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,911 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,482 over the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

