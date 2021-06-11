DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Billion

Equities research analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to announce sales of $2.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. DaVita also reported sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year sales of $11.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,705.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $241,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,940.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,248. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,617,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 10,677.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 1,569,519 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after purchasing an additional 374,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after purchasing an additional 292,443 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DaVita stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita has a 1-year low of $75.30 and a 1-year high of $129.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.02.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

