Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) PT Raised to GBX 4,400 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.95% from the company’s previous close.

DPH stock opened at GBX 4,274 ($55.84) on Wednesday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 2,443.80 ($31.93) and a one year high of GBX 4,853.46 ($63.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,950.76.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Dechra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tony Griffin sold 25,000 shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,852 ($50.33), for a total value of £963,000 ($1,258,165.67).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.