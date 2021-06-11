DeHive (DHV) Trading Down 27.5% This Week

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $462,102.64 and approximately $485,988.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00004125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00061585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00175446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00200557 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $470.39 or 0.01285885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,596.45 or 1.00041571 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.