Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6 billion-6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.90.

NYSE DAL traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $46.28. 9,761,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,490,220. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.73. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

