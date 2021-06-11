Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Given New $76.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denbury currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Denbury alerts:

DEN stock opened at $70.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Denbury has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 195.53 and a beta of 3.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.75.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denbury will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at $201,425,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Denbury by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 2,464,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,013,000 after buying an additional 210,929 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Denbury by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,978,000 after buying an additional 814,618 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Denbury by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,352,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,785,000 after buying an additional 1,234,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at $58,151,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.