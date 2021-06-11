Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $76.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Denbury traded as high as $71.70 and last traded at $70.02, with a volume of 409383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.30.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Denbury by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 223,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,707,000 after buying an additional 147,127 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP raised its stake in Denbury by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 2,464,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,013,000 after acquiring an additional 210,929 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Denbury by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,352,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,237 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.53 and a beta of 3.78.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Company Profile (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

