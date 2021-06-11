Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

Get Denison Mines alerts:

DNN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.40.

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 2.15.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Denison Mines will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,924,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404,862 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,608,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,893 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,600,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 2,252.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,105,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,357 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denison Mines (DNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.