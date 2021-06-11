Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $129.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FRT has been the topic of several other reports. Truist lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Stifel Nicolaus lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.11.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $122.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $123.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 80.28, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,038,000 after buying an additional 13,759 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

