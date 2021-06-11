Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $132.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CZR. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.00.

CZR opened at $111.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 3.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,262.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,520 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,729. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 93,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 53,669 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

