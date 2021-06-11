Dev Protocol Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $230,279.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.84 or 0.00012979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008572 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.37 or 0.00505308 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.