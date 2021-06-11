Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 157.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,011 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,753 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.51.

Shares of DVN opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.05.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

