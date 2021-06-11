Diamond Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,969.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $9.16 million and $23,969.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $2.54 or 0.00006835 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002060 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00121924 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,604,321 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.