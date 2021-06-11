Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-107 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.86 million.

Shares of DMS opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19. Digital Media Solutions has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $15.27.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $99.54 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on DMS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Digital Media Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

In other news, major shareholder Lion Capital (Guernsey) Bridge sold 5,624,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $53,374,436.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Media Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Digital Media Solutions were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

