Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,533 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of Digital Realty Trust worth $46,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

In other news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 550,923 shares of company stock worth $85,012,974 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $163.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 106.45, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

