Dimecoin (DIME) Achieves Market Cap of $1.66 Million

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $1,151.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00024809 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002942 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00166589 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 85% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

