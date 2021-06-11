Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,236,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,489 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in comScore were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of comScore by 375.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCOR stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $372.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.23. comScore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). comScore had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that comScore, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other comScore news, Director Irwin Gotlieb purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00. Also, insider William Paul Livek acquired 116,987 shares of comScore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $422,323.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 911,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,247.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

