Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $51,822,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 53,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HASI opened at $52.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,734 shares of company stock worth $5,599,177. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

