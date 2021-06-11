Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,658 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,526,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

NYSE SMFG opened at $7.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 4.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

