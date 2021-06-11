Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.08% of Landmark Bancorp worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 54,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LARK stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.43. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 31.31%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th.

Landmark Bancorp Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

