Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 33,414 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 120.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,414 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1,033.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,584,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,481,000 after buying an additional 2,356,153 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,157,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,820,000 after buying an additional 863,871 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $13,308,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 73,956 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Mack acquired 24,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 70,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $2,995,312.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 703,294 shares of company stock valued at $29,392,493. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFE shares. TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

Shares of NFE stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.80.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

