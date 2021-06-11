Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 141,246 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,825 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 141,246 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Groupon were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at about $703,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,658,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 2.88. Groupon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

