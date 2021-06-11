Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 36,170 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,170 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Commerzbank cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

SNN opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.75.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

