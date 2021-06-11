DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 677,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $36,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOOM. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $59.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.26. DMC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. DMC Global’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM).

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.