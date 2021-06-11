DNA Brands (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.45. 2,397 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 43,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.51.

DNA Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNAX)

DNA Brands, Inc provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO.

