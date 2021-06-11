Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Upgraded to Sell by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dnb Asa from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dnb Asa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded Dnb Asa to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Dnb Asa stock opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Dnb Asa has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $22.95.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

