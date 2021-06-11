DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich Sells 12,500 Shares

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $53,266,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DOCU traded up $5.33 on Thursday, reaching $243.08. 3,021,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,724. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.07 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.29 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in DocuSign by 215.8% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 71,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 43.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

