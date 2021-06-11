DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Sells $4,220,125.00 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DOCU opened at $243.08 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.29 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of -225.07 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Norges Bank bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after buying an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DocuSign by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after buying an additional 1,467,310 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $271,499,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after buying an additional 1,017,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

