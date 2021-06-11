Dollarama Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dollarama in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DOL. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$62.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.33.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$54.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$44.45 and a 12-month high of C$58.53.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$749,718.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,117,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$63,969,050.68. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total transaction of C$668,872.80. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,854 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,419.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.