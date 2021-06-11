Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.89 Million

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will announce sales of $218.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $217.60 million and the highest is $219.99 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $207.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $888.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $878.40 million to $902.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $950.87 million, with estimates ranging from $926.20 million to $983.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,226,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,037,000 after acquiring an additional 355,329 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,983,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,269,000 after acquiring an additional 589,470 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,910,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,301,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,524,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,058,000 after acquiring an additional 163,659 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEI stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.62. 1,017,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.75, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $36.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.