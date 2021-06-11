Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.89 Million

Brokerages expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will announce sales of $218.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $217.60 million and the highest is $219.99 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $207.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $888.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $878.40 million to $902.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $950.87 million, with estimates ranging from $926.20 million to $983.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,226,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,037,000 after acquiring an additional 355,329 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,983,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,269,000 after acquiring an additional 589,470 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,910,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,301,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,524,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,058,000 after acquiring an additional 163,659 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEI stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.62. 1,017,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.75, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $36.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.