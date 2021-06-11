Dovu Price Tops $0.0192 (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 11th. Dovu has a market cap of $13.54 million and $2.31 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dovu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dovu has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00061515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00022604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.40 or 0.00824618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00087617 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00045851 BTC.

Dovu Coin Profile

Dovu (DOV) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official website is dovu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

