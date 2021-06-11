DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stake Increased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 2,329.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,623,000 after acquiring an additional 195,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,768 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 685.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407,857 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth $208,802,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of DKNG opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. On average, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen raised shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

In other news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,410,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,491,459.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,582,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,154,963 shares of company stock valued at $55,521,269. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.