Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 140.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at $210,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000.

NYSE DRQ opened at $37.80 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.72.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $65,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,217.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

