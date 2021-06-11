Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of DUK traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.24. 37,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,735. The stock has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.43. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.
DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.73.
In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
