Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.24. 37,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,735. The stock has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.43. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.73.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

