Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings. Duluth reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTH shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.23. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,859. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 405.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 36.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 27.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

