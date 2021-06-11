Dvision Network Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges (DVI)

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Dvision Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dvision Network has a market capitalization of $71.18 million and $3.63 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dvision Network

Dvision Network (DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,096,290 coins. The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network . Dvision Network's official Twitter account is @Dvision_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Dvision Network Coin Trading

