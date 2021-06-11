DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €47.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) received a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DWS. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €40.10 ($47.18).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €38.74 ($45.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €37.89. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 12 month high of €40.42 ($47.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.46. The company has a current ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

