Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.45

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 15794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

The stock has a market cap of $628.72 million, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 558.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 14.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

