Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.45

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 15794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.
The stock has a market cap of $628.72 million, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66.
Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 558.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 14.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.
Dynex Capital Company Profile (NYSE:DX)
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
