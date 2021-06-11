E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 233 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 233 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock opened at $173.10 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.44.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

